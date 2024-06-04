Higher Education Cuts

The landscape of higher education in Pakistan is undergoing a significant shift. The federal government’s recent decision to cease providing recurring funds to provincial universities and to slash development funding to a mere 21 billion rupees poses a substantial challenge to the educational sector. This move has prompted immediate action from the Government of Sindh, which has commendably decided to increase its higher education budget from 22 to 30 billion rupees. However, more comprehensive measures are necessary to safeguard the future of higher education in the country.

In Pakistan, the number of recognized universities has increased to 262 with 138 regional campuses across the country. The withdrawal of federal recurring funds directly impacts the operational capacity of universities. These institutions rely heavily on consistent financial support to maintain quality education, research initiatives, faculty salaries, and infrastructure. A reduction in funding threatens not only the day-to-day operations but also the broader goals of educational accessibility and excellence. As a result, provincial governments must step up to fill this financial void.

If the funding issues are not promptly addressed, the repercussions could be severe. Universities might face operational difficulties, leading to a reduction in student enrollment and a decline in educational standards. Research projects could be stalled, and faculty members might seek opportunities elsewhere, further draining the intellectual resources of the country. The overall impact would be detrimental to the nation’s socio-economic development and its goal of fostering an educated, skilled workforce.

In light of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, it is the responsibility of respective provincial governments to manage and provide financial, technical, and logistical resources for improving quality, enhancing access, and ensuring relevance of research & development at par with international standards. According to a study titled “Post-Secondary Education in 12 Federations” conducted by the Forum of Federation, a Canada-based institute, in most of the federal countries (10 out of 12), primary responsibility for governing, funding of public sector HEIs and approval of new academic programs lie with federating units. Following Punjab and Sindh, the remaining two provinces should also establish autonomous higher education bodies led by higher education experts and academicians to cater to the growing needs of the provinces in the higher education sector. According to a recent report presented at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, 66 out of 154 (42.8%), public sector universities mostly provincially charted, have no regular/permanent Vice Chancellors and Rectors. The respective provincial governments should immediately appoint regular Vice Chancellors through a merit-based competitive process by independent search committees comprising of relevant experts and senior academics. The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), through written letters, urged the Chief Ministers to increase budget allocations for the higher education sector and establish autonomous provincial higher education commissions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure localized governance and development of higher education. By enhancing funding and creating these commissions, the provinces can better address their unique educational challenges and improve the quality and accessibility of higher education across the regions.

Prime Minister’s declaration of an Education Emergency underscores the urgency of the situation. It is imperative that an immediate meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) be convened. This council, which includes representatives from both federal and provincial governments, is the ideal platform to deliberate on this critical issue and devise an effective strategy. Universities should also be encouraged to explore alternative revenue streams, such as endowments, public-private partnerships, alumni contributions, and international collaborations. Diversifying income sources can reduce dependency on government funding.

The role of provincial governments in the higher education sector is more critical than ever. With the federal government’s reduced financial support, provincial governments must take decisive action to ensure that universities continue to thrive. By increasing funding, fostering collaborations, and developing sustainable financial strategies, provincial authorities can mitigate the impact of reduced federal support and contribute to the nation’s educational and economic growth. The call for an immediate CCI meeting and the development of a comprehensive strategy is a step that must not be delayed. The future of higher education in Pakistan depends on it.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor

The writer is analyst, writer and higher education expert.