The Islamabad High Court has ordered the authorities to submit the election date for the conduct of local government elections in Islamabad by July 10.

During the hearing on a petition contesting new property tax rates on Tuesday, Barrister Umar Ijaz Gillani, one of the petitioners, appeared before the court.

The court, while suspending the notice about new property tax rates in the capital, observed that the petitioners could pay the property tax at previous rates.