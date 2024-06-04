Indictment of Parvez Elahi delayed again in recruitment case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Monday once again delayed the indictment of the former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

The court adjourned the hearing until June 14 and summoned all the accused for indictment.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti conducted the proceedings wherein Muhammad Khan Bhatti was produced after being brought from jail. The other accused also appeared and marked their attendance. A counsel on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application along with a medical certificate, stating that his client was sick and undergoing medical tests and that he was also advised to rest. He pleaded with the court to exempt Parvez Elahi from personal appearance for one day. At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Parvez Elahi from personal appearance, adjourning the hearing until June 14.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.