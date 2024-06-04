Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Instructions for preparation of monthly report on cattle vaccination

Our Staff Reporter
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock Fisheries and Human Settlement Syed Najmi Alam Monday presided over an important meeting on livestock vaccination, in which the relevant authorities discussed animal vaccination across the province. The meeting took a detailed briefing about locally produced vaccines and vaccines required from abroad.

Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General of Sindh Institute of Animal Health Dr Nazir Hussain Kalhoro, Director General Livestock Sindh and Director Animal Husbandry Dr Hizbullah Bhutto, Madan Lal of CVDL and PD Vaccinations attended the meeting.

Advisor Syed Najmi Alam said that we had to emphasise on vaccination more than treatment and no negligence on this issue would be tolerated.

He directed to expedite vaccination process and fully monitored it and asked the concerned officers to submit a report every month.

Our Staff Reporter

