Is Having a High IQ Truly Enviable?

Many people often dream of achieving great heights. They dream of being prodigious and accomplishing things that parallel Einstein and Newton themselves. While to some it is just a pipe dream, to others it is something they work upon in earnest — with some trying to solve unsolvable math equations and others trying to find the cure for cancer.

While a small proportion does succeed, more often than not they fail to do so. For these people, there is just a single desire that they foster which they believe could have been the answer to their worries: If only I were blessed with a high IQ, I would be able to achieve all my goals.

Intelligence Quotient, or IQ as we call it, has been set as a benchmark to decide the worth and potential of the human race for a very long time. A high IQ score is often associated with academic success, professional achievement, and a keen understanding of the world. The notion of a high IQ usually brings up images of enviable intellects reaching the heights of achievement. Henceforth, IQ has long been referred to as a measure of the intellectual mind, with higher scores often seen as passages to success and accomplishments. Yet, beneath the allure lies a nuanced inquiry into the true nature of intelligence and its enviable status in society.

While hard work is necessary for every aspect of life, especially in the circle of intellect, it is undeniable that those with a high IQ can grasp concepts quicker than others, enabling more facilitated learning. This fuels creativity and allows those individuals to excel in different fields of life with much more ease than others due to their critical thinking and efficiency when it comes to problem-solving. This can lead to fulfilling careers, a sense of accomplishment, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to society. In popular discourse, individuals with high IQs are often portrayed as intellectual giants, effortlessly navigating through the world of academia, innovation, and problem-solving. Their ability to excel in intellectual pursuits earns them recognition and admiration.

However, the journey of individuals with high IQs is often full of unique challenges and dilemmas; oftentimes, it is anything but the blissful bubble society has deemed it to be.

Statistically, those with a high IQ are more inclined towards health issues — both mental and physical. Hence, contrary to popular belief, a high IQ is not a guarantee of happiness or success in life if not cultivated properly. The burden of expectations weighs heavily on the shoulders of the intellectually gifted, and whether it is self- imposed or societal, the pressure to constantly excel and live up to one's potential can be overwhelming. In turn, this perpetual need for achievement can not only make such individuals foster a sense of inadequacy, which can lead to impostor syndrome, but also create feelings of emptiness deep within them once they realize their potential isn't being used to its fullest. There is a whole other side of them that cannot be fostered in the environment they are in. Hence, this pursuit of intellectual stimulation may lead to a sense of dissatisfaction in certain areas.

–Umaizah Rahat is a student at NDU, Islamabad.