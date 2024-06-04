Tuesday, June 04, 2024
KE denies unscheduled load-shedding amid heatwave

Agencies
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   K-Electric officials have assured residents that electricity supply in Karachi remains stable, dismissing rumors of unannounced load-shedding. “Load-shedding is being conducted as per the schedule provided on our website,” a spokesperson clarified, adding that it’s incorrect to confuse regional faults with  load-shedding. He said that the load-shedding schedule is influenced by the rate of power theft and technical losses in different areas. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave continues to grip much of Pakistan, particularly in the southern districts. The Meteorological Department reports a mix of hot and humid conditions, with some areas experiencing sporadic rain. Coastal regions, including Karachi, are enduring intense heat and humidity, though there is a slight chance of drizzle along the coastline, providing minimal respite from the scorching temperatures.

