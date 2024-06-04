KP Assembly passes six resolutions

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed six resolutions, while one resolution was withdrawn after the government’s assurance.

The House passed a resolution of MPA Sajjadullah and demanded the provincial government to trace the culprits involved in an attack on MPA Riaz Khan in Mansehra and bring them to justice. The speaker said that the police have identified the accused and some have been arrested.

The other resolution was moved by MPA Ikramullah regarding non-payment of salaries to the teachers of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation for the last three months.

The assembly recommended the government to make these teachers permanent like other employees and increase their salaries immediately.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati said that the minimum monthly wage in the province is 32 thousand rupees but these teachers were receiving Rs 21,000.

KP Minister for Education Meena Khan assured the house that the matter of salaries would be taken up with the Managing Director of the foundation.

On the resolution of JUI MPA Rehana Khan the assembly recommended the government to collect the data of the commercial plazas in the province and reserve a place for women for prayer and ablution.

Arbab Usman, the parliamentary leader of ANP, demanded establishment of the Gandhara Board in his resolution. In another resolution, it was said that some armed people come in the darkness of the night in Central Kurram and harass the local people. The House recommended the government to ensure protection of lives and properties of masses in the area.

On a resolution of PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid the House recommended the government to create a new division comprising districts Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral and Bajaur.

MPA Mushtaq Ghani withdrew his resolution related to exclusion of ICT Agriculture Scheme from the ADP after the Minister for Agriculture assured to sit with the member and share all the details and decide the future action plan.