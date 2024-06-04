Tuesday, June 04, 2024
KP CM aide enquires about health of comedian Mirawas

June 04, 2024
Peshawar   -   Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar and enquired about the health of famous Pashto comedian Mirawas, who is currently undergoing treatment in the Endo Ward of the hospital.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat, Director Culture Ajmal Khan, Legal Advisor Khawaja Sajjad, Hospital Director Dr Faisal Shehzad, and Merawas’s son Shah Fahad were also present on the occasion.

Adviser Tourism and Culture termed Mirawas as a cherished national asset and assured that he will be nominated for the Presidential Award of Excellence.

Zahid Chanzeb handed him over two cheques of money one on behalf of his department and one from his own pocket. He prayed for speedy recovery of the ailing comedian and instructed the hospital director that no effort should be spared in his proper treatment.

Zahid Chanzeb also inquired about the health facilities being provided at the hospital to other patients and their attendants in the ward. He expressed concern over the increasing number of diabetes patients in the ward and other hospitals and henceforth emphasised the need for a full-fledged awareness campaign in this regard. He said after reaching the age of fifty or sixty years people could be protected from this chronic disease by making a little exercise or walking a routine.

The KP CM Adviser instructed the hospital administration to aware the people about the preventive measures to be protected from diabetes, while in this regard he assured to take effective measures at the level of the provincial government by contacting the minister of health

