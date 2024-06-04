KPK governor stresses joint efforts to overcome challenges

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has stressed upon the need for collective efforts to steer the country out of current challenges and regain the economic stability. Addressing the interactive session of the businessmen and industrialists under the aegis of Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here at its Regional Office on Monday, he urged the businesses community to come forward and join hands with the KPK industrialists for further cooperation in various fields. The governor said that the KPK province has rich resources of mines and minerals and the FPCCI can play an effective role to explore further avenues of business and industry through these resources. He added that the youth and especially the women have great potential and their talent may be utilised for the prosperity and development of the province and the country. The governor said that government is fully committed to facilitate the business community for setting up their businesses and will provide them full protection and security, adding that the security forces will ensure a peaceful environment in every part of KPK for the people and the business community. He said the the doors of the Governor House of KPK are open for everyone and he will welcome the business community from Punjab and other provinces. He added that the government will ensure smooth supply of electricity and gas to the industry. On the occasion, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appreciated the business community for their efforts to promote exports despite various challenges. He expressed that government is fully committed to promote agriculture and industry with an aim to overcome the challenges of unemployment and poverty. He emphasised upon collective efforts to overcome the economic crisis faced by the country. He assured the FPCCI representatives that the government will accommodate their proposals for promoting the business friendly environment. He said that close liaison between the Governor House and businesses community must be ensured to reduce the hurdles faced by the investors. He added that corrupt practices discouraging business and investment would not be tolerated. FPCCI President Atif Akram Sheikh urged the governors of Punjab and KPK to play their due role for reducing the interest rate and electricity tariffs. He was of the view that focal persons should be appointed in the both governor houses to timely address the problem faced by business community.

He also urged the KPK Governor to facilitate the investors form other areas of the country to setting their new business in Rashkai Economic Zone. FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Ijaz, Vice President Zain Iftikhar, VP Quratulain, Chairman Capital Office Karim Aziz Malik, UBG Patron in Chief SM Tanveer also addressed the gathering and presented their business related proposals.