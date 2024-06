The teenage years and early adulthood are fraught with pressure, depression, stress, and anxiety, often leading to psychological disorders. Many youths exhibit abnormal behaviors, such as repeatedly engaging in actions like laughing, talking quickly, or walking fast. Unfortunately, parents often become careless in discussing these issues with their children due to hectic schedules. As a result, children fall prey to mental disorders.

NIZAKAT ALI METLO,

Larkana.