Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

FAISALABAD - A man was shot dead over an enmity while two others, including a court official, were injured by motorbike riders at the main entrance of the district courts on Monday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Imran s/o Shan, of Chak No 74-JB, Thikriwala. He was standing at the main gate of the Kutchury after appearing in court in a case when armed persons opened fire at him. As a result, he died on the spot. A Naib Qasid of court, Pervez Nawaz, and a passerby, Amin, were injured in the attack.

The police, however, arrested both accused, who were identified as Amir and Shahroz. The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy while the injured were rushed to hospital.

Youth drowns in swimming pool

A youth drowned in a swimming pool in the area of Nishatabad police station. Police spokesman said here on Monday that 28-year-old Ubaid-ur-Rehman resident of Chak 120-JB Ali Town was taking bath in a swimming pool situated at Chak 6-JB where he slipped an accidentally drowned in the water. Police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Constable suspended for taking bribe

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended a constable on charge of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that police constable Manzoor Hussain was working as gunman of Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala and he took a bribe of Rs 40,000 from owner of a hotel situated at Darmanwala Chowk by abusing his powers. The people made video of the constable while taking illegally gratification and spread it through social media.

After receiving complaint, the CPO took serious notice of the viral video and immediately suspended the constable Manzoor Hussain. Further action was under progress, he added.

Man held with drugs at Faisalabad airport

The Airport Security Force seized drugs from a Sharjah-bound passenger at Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday. According to ASF sources, the drug smuggler, Tanveer Ahmad, had concealed 488 grams of ice heroin in his shoes and he was ready to travel for Sharjah through a flight. An ASF team, during physical search, foiled the attempt to smuggle the contraband abroad.

The accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force.