May 9 case: JIT completes second round of investigation from Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Tuesday completed its second round of investigating the PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding the May 9 incidents in the Adiala Jail.

The JIT had come from Lahore. Different questions were asked from the PTI leader and former foreign minister.



According to the sources, the questions asked to Shah Mahmood Qureshi were in continuation to the first investigation period. The JIT led by a DSP included inspectors Alam, Waleed, Malik, and Muhammad Arham. Also, ASI Ayub, Shahid and Constable Azhar.