Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

May 9 case: JIT completes second round of investigation from Shah Mahmood Qureshi

May 9 case: JIT completes second round of investigation from Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Web Desk
10:54 PM | June 04, 2024
National

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Tuesday completed its second round of investigating the PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding the May 9 incidents in the Adiala Jail.

The JIT had come from Lahore. Different questions were asked from the PTI leader and former foreign minister.

According to the sources, the questions asked to Shah Mahmood Qureshi were in continuation to the first investigation period. The JIT led by a DSP included inspectors Alam, Waleed, Malik, and Muhammad Arham. Also, ASI Ayub, Shahid and Constable Azhar.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1717474347.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024