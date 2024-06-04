Missing Cryptoqueen’s murky links to Bulgarian underworld

LONDON - In September 2019 a BBC podcast started reporting on the extraordinary tale of Ruja Ignatova, a Bulgarian woman wanted by the FBI after scamming investors out of $4.5bn (£3.54bn) through her fake cryptocurrency, before vanishing into thin air. Now we have gone on her trail to try to discover her fate. BBC Eye Investigations and Panorama have looked at her close ties to a suspected Bulgarian organised crime boss and allegations she was brutally murdered. Did Ms Ignatova enjoy the stolen billions or was she killed by the very people paid to protect her? Oxford University graduate Ruja Ignatova was born in Bulgaria and raised in Germany, pursuing a successful career in finance before launching the cryptocurrency OneCoin in 2014. Ms Ignatova convinced millions of people around the world to invest in OneCoin, promising to eclipse the kind of huge returns seen by early Bitcoin investors. But in reality, Ms Ignatova - known to many as Dr Ruja - had created a cleverly-disguised investment fraud, without the digital record that underlies legitimate cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. As investigators from Germany and the US closed in on Ms Ignatova in October 2017, she took an early morning Ryanair flight from Sofia to Athens, never to be seen again. For the past year, BBC World Service’s Eye Investigations and Panorama have been trying to find out more about what happened to her, and whether she is even alive. Key to this was establishing who her inner circle was. Richard Reinhardt, who began the investigation into OneCoin for the US Internal Revenue Service alongside the FBI, told the BBC about a key character investigators have never publicly named before. CEO of fake cryptocurrency OneCoin, Ruja Ignatova, is the FBI’s most wanted woman. She stole billions, then vanished. New evidence reveals what may have happened. Is she missing or was she murdered? The search for Dr Ruja Ignatova takes an unexpected turn when a story emerges alleging she’s been murdered. But with sightings of Dr Ruja still coming in, can it be true? The BBC understands it is the man who had been given the role of keeping Ms Ignatova safe - Hristoforos Nikos Amanatidis, commonly known as Taki.

“We were told, allegedly a big-time drug guy was in charge of her physical security,” Mr Reinhardt told us in his first interview since retiring in late 2023.