MQM to present shadow budget: Sattar

Web Desk
10:54 PM | June 04, 2024
MQM leader Farooq Sattar has said they are presenting a shadow budget for the development of the people of Pakistan.

Talking about the shadow budget, he said Muttahida Business Forum had prepared the budget after intense working.

He said anti-Karachi budget were presented and the party had always opposed that moves.

Sattar said, quoting Quaid-e-Azam's saying, “If we properly uses our resources, our country will develop”.

The independence of any country always depended on economic strengthens, he said.

“If our suggestion are accepted in the budget, people of Pakistan will get relief,” he said adding only Karachi Monitory Fund could set the country free of the IMF.

He urged Islamabad and Rawalpindi to break their shackles to bring the country out of the economic crises.

