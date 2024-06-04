Heatwave conditions to prevail in country: Met Office

The heatwave conditions prevailing in most of the districts in the country as maximum temperature, 46 Celsius, recorded in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan today.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department mercury soared to 44 Celsius in Sibi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Maximum temperature remained 41 Celsius in Peshawar, 38 C in Islamabad and 34 Celsius in Karachi.

The Met Office has said that the heatwave conditions are likely to subside during current week due to rainfall.

PMD has forecast rainfall in the country from today to 08th June.

A shallow westerly wave likely to enter in upper and central parts of the country by Tuesday evening or night and remain active until June 08, PMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from June 03 to June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in several districts from June 04 to June 08.

In Punjab and federal capital Islamabad, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected from June 04-06.

Dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah from June 05 to June 07.

In Balochistan, dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 05 to June 07.

In Sindh, dust storm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts on June 06 and June 07.