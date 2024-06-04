Mustafa Kamal tenders unconditional apology to SC over anti-judiciary tirade

Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday tendered unconditional apology to Supreme Court Karachi Registry for his anti-judiciary tirade.

Mustafa Kamal submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

In the affidavit, Kamal said he had high respect for judges of the Supreme Court. He said he could not even think defaming the authority and reputation of the judiciary and judges.

The MQM-P leader said, "I apologize unconditionally for my statement regarding the judiciary, especially at the press conference on May 16. I seek forgiveness from the honourable court and leave myself at the mercy of the court."

It should be noted that the Supreme Court had issued a contempt of court notice to Senator Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal for making statements against the judiciary.