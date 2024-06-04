NA likely to form parliamentary committees during upcoming session

ISLAMABAD - Since the National Assembly session is likely to be summoned by the end of this week, the parliamentary committees of the lower house will be formed in the preference. Most of the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly have submitted names to the National Assembly Secretariat. The distribution of the chairmanship is still pending as some coalition partners are demanding a major chunk, background discussions with the parliamentary leaders revealed.

The Speaker National Assembly, in the last month, was authorised to nominate the committees after receiving representations from the parties. Sadiq had also held meetings with representatives of the political parties but it remained inconclusive. Sources said the PPP wants major share in standing committees of the parliament with the argument to not having representation in the federal cabinet. The ruling party [PML-N] is also confronting a difficult situation, as not only coalition partners but the members of the opposition factions are also demanding a big share in the standing committees.

The ruling party has to resolve this important matter before the presentation of the federal budget, which is likely by the third week of June. The bills introduced in the house are referred to the standing committees for the discussion and vetting, but still after three month the parliamentary committees have not been formed. On the other hand, the opposition has started efforts to make a grand opposition alliance which would confront the government at all the platforms. The opposition parties have started consultative meetings and soon strategy will be evolved in this regard as well.