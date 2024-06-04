Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Namibia edge past Oman in a super over thriller

Agencies
June 04, 2024
BARBADOS   -   Namibia edged past Oman in the Super Over during the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 here on Monday. Namibia scored 21 runs in the Super Over, courtesy of David Weise (13) and Gerhard Erasmus (8). Weise then restricted Oman to ten runs to win the thrilling clash.The game was tied when Weise failed to score two runs off the last ball but managed a single off bye to level the scores.

Namibia had a cautious start with a 42-run stand for the second wicket between Nikolaas Davin (24) and Jan Frylinck (45).Other than these two, only Erasmus (13) managed to reach double figures as Namibia finished with 109-6 in their allocated 20 overs.Mehran Khan claimed 3-7.

Earlier, Namibia opted to bowl first and Trumpelmann proved the decision right as he picked two wickets in the first two balls of the innings.He dismissed Naseem Khushi in the third over to inflict further damage, reducing Oman to 10-3.Zeeshan Maqsood played a cautious 22-run knock from 20 balls before falling prey to Bernard Scholtz. Khalid Kail top-scored for Oman with 34 runs from 39 while Ayaan Khan scored 15 off 21. No Oman batter could pose any threat to Namibia at any point as the whole team bundled out for 109 in the final over.Trumpelmann claimed 4-21, while David Wiese picked three wickets for 28 runs.

Scores in Brief

NAMIBIA 109-6 (Frylinck 45, Mehran 3-7) tied with OMAN 109 (Kail 34, Trumpelmann 4-21, Wiese 3-28). SUPER OVER:NAMIBIA (21) beat OMAN (10).

