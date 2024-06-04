Nationwide anti-polio drive underway

An extensive anti-polio vaccination campaign with varying durations is currently underway across the country.

According to details, transit camps have also been set up at bus stops, hospitals and railway stations to administer polio drops to maximum children. During the drive, more than 16.2 million children would be administered anti-polio drops.



Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah talking to a private news channel said that polio was crippling diseases and it was the responsibility of all segments of the society to support the government’s efforts to defeat the ailment.



He said great responsibilities lied on the shoulders of parents to vaccinate their children in case polio teams did not come to their homes. Citizens should cooperate with polio workers who will visit their homes to administer vaccines, he added.



The vaccine is completely safe, and it is essential to immunize our children to keep them protected against polio. For the complete eradication of polio, it is of utmost importance that all children up to the age of five are administered with the polio drops, he said.