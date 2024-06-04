One million foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

RIYADH - Nearly one million foreign pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj. By the end of Sunday, a total of 935,966 Hajj pilgrims arrived through all the Kingdom’s air, land and sea ports, according to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat). The directorate revealed that the overwhelming majority of pilgrims came by air and their number reached 896,287, while the number of pilgrims arrived via land entry points stood at 37,280 pilgrims, and 2,399 pilgrims came via sea ports, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The directorate said that it is harnessing all its capabilities to facilitate the entry procedures for the guests of God.

By supporting its online platforms at international air, land and sea ports with the latest technical devices operated by qualified Saudis who are proficient in different languages spoken by the pilgrims.