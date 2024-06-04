‘Over 906,011 kids to be immunized during anti-polio drive’

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khatak inaugurated the Second Sub National Immunization Drive (SNID-II) by administering polio drops to children under five years of age.

The coordinator of the World Health Organization, Health Authority, and officers of other relevant departments were present on the occasion.

Khatak emphasized that the campaign aimed to address the presence of positive polio environmental samples in the province, which could be avoided through administering the anti-polio vaccine.

He stated that approximately 906,011 children would be immunized during the drive, with 2,834 mobile teams, 677 area in-charges, 269 fixed points, and 192 Union Council medical officers participating in the campaign.

Khatak highlighted that children would also be immunized at 125 transit points in the district. He instructed officials to pay special attention to high-risk Union Councils and ensure no child is left without immunization. He further emphasized the need to address refusal and non-attended cases promptly, stressing zero tolerance for negligence. District Superintendent Vaccination, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem, informed that over 160,000 children would receive polio vaccination on the first day of the campaign. He urged citizens, particularly parents, to actively participate in eliminating the crippling disease from society.