Pak cyclists to feature in Almaty competition

ISLAMABAD - Eight talented Pakistani cyclists will represent the nation at the upcoming competition in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from June 6 to 12. According to Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF),after a rigorous selection process, which included trials in Karachi and Islamabad, the Federation is confident in the capabilities of the chosen athletes. The selection process was designed to ensure equal opportunities for players from all provinces.

The team comprises athletes from various categories, including U-23, junior, and master divisions. The roster includes skilled cyclists such as Ali Ilyas, Amjad Khalil, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Ismail Anwar, Nisar Ali, Shayan Rizwan, Danesh Nasim, and Atif Husain Qazi. Providing crucial support to the team are assistants Sajid and Rizwan. Ali Ilyas, who secured a silver medal in the master category at last year’s event, sets high expectations for the team aiming for gold this year. Additionally, Syed Azhar Ali will attend the Asian Cycling Federation Congress meeting, participating in discussions and the UCI sharing platform.