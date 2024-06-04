Parents weigh sending kids to summer camps amid scorching heat

ISLAMABAD - As temperatures soar to unprecedented levels in the federal capital, parents are grappling with the decision of whether to send their kids to summer camps for engaging in healthy activities or to keep them indoors to shield them from the effects of the scorching heat.

With the onset of summer vacation in most educational institutions in the federal capital, various institutions have begun offering innovative summer camps to keep students engaged in learning activities.

Different schools have advertised summer camps through social media platforms, enticing parents with a variety of fun-filled activities and skills such as gymnastics, swimming, creative writing, phonics and comprehension, confidence building exercises, music, sports, puppet play, baking, cooking, and water games. These camps come with a price tag ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 or more for durations of 10 to 30 days.

Opinions among parents vary, with some considering summer camps as a waste of time and money, while others view them as beneficial for skill development and confidence building in children. Nosheen Fatima, a mother of two school-going children, criticized summer camps as a tactic for private schools to extract money from parents, arguing that summer vacations are meant for children to stay indoors and avoid the intense summer heat.

Conversely, Kamran Ali, another parent, believes summer camps are highly beneficial for boosting children’s confidence outside the classroom environment. He appreciates schools offering activities that engage students in healthy pursuits instead of relying on electronic gadgets.

Studies have shown that summer camps play a positive role in nurturing children’s self- confidence, independence, environmental awareness, and learning about different situations.

While some parents find the cost of summer camps prohibitive, others see them as an opportunity to expose their children to various skills and interests, enhancing their future pursuits. Ultimately, parents must weigh the benefits and risks of sending their children to summer camps amidst the prevailing heatwave and price hike situation, considering factors like affordability and the child’s interests and well-being.