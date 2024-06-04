Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The law cannot make all men equal, but they are all equal before the law.” –Frederick Pollock

Past in Perspective
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Code of Hammurabi, carved onto a stela in ancient Babylon around 1754 BCE, is one of the earliest known sets of written laws. It consisted of 282 laws covering various aspects of daily life, including commerce, marriage, and crime. Significantly, Hammurabi’s code established principles of justice, delineating punishments based on social status and the principle of “an eye for an eye.” Its significance persists into the present, as it laid the foundation for legal systems worldwide. The concept of codified law, fairness in punishment, and the idea of justice influencing societal norms can be traced back to Hammurabi’s code, shaping modern legal frameworks and ethical standards.

