PM Shehbaz terms CPEC vital to Pakistan's economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has witnessed an immense progress and several projects are started under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an interview to the China media group, he termed the economic progress of country as a part and parcel of CPEC.

Terming the One Belt One Road as a remarkable project of Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said it reflects that progress and prosperity is not possible without the establishment of peace in the world.

Commenting on the vast coal reservoirs at Thar, the prime minister said that not only affordable electricity can be generated through coal as compared to furnace oil, but it will also avoid importing coal, saving billions of dollars.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese President Xi Jinping over the enormous investment in Pakistan under the banner of CPEC, he said that now the project is being entered into a new phase and Business to Business will be its essential component.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed desire to seek help from the agro-based experiences of China and projects will be incorporated with Chinese firms in this regard.