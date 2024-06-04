Tuesday, June 04, 2024
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from today

PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from today
Web Desk
11:16 AM | June 04, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a five-day official visit to China from today at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

During three-segment trip, the Prime Minister will visit cities of Xi’an and Shenzhen, besides Beijing.

Shehbaz Sharif will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

He will also hold meetings with Chairman of Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji and heads of key government departments.

An important aspect of the Prime Minister’s visit will be meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

In Shenzhen, Prime Minister will address the China-Pakistan Business Forum with leading businesspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries.

He will also visit Economic and Agricultural Zones in China.

Federal budget 2024-25 likely to be presented on June 12

The two sides will undertake discussions to further upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and advance trade and investment.

The talks will be held to enhance cooperation in security and defence, energy, space, science and  technology, and education sectors.  

