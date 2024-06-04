Tuesday, June 04, 2024
PNCA to hold art exhibition on June 5

June 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with ForArt’sSake, will organize an art exhibition titled “A Tribute to the People of Pakistan” by renowned artist

and social worker Jimmy Engineer on June 05. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Jimmy Engineer, an internationally acclaimed artist and social worker, has exhibited his canvases extensively in Pakistan and abroad. His artworks are present in private collections in numerous countries including Italy, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia, China, Germany, and the USA.

Curated by Dr. Rahat Naveed and Amna I Pataudi, the exhibition will feature Jimmy’s 100 canvas prints at the national art gallery. Jimmy’s diverse work includes landscapes, seascapes, still life, cultural and abstract paintings, as well as series on poverty, historical events like the partition of India, and drawings depicting social injustices. His architectural series, completed over 13 years, will also be showcased. Despite the challenge of selecting from his vast body of work, the curators have curated a selection to showcase Jimmy’s artistic genius.

An inspiring aspect of Jimmy’s dedication is his donation of 700,000 canvas prints tocharity worldwide.

The exhibition will remain open till June 14, providing viewers with the opportunity to meet the artist and be inspired by his passion and dedication.

