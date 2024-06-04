Police arrest eight criminals in Attock

ATTOCK - Police have arrested eight outlaws from different areas of the district. All have been sent behind bars after the registration of cases against them. In the first incident, Fatehjang police arrested a driver, Zahid Mahmood, who allegedly hit two real brothers with his car, resulting in their instant death.

In another incident, Hazro police arrested five gamblers: Rafaqat Shah, Mehboob Ali, Ehtisham, Faiz Ali, and Ronaq Zaman. Police recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 1,865,700 from their possession.

Additionally, Pindigheb police arrested Muhammad Zubair for allegedly making a fakecall to emergency number 15.