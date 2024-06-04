Policeman martyred, another injured in latest gun attack

KARACHI - A police constable was martyred, and another was injured during an exchange of gunfire with alleged street criminals within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station on Monday.

According to police officials, the encounter occurred near Jamali Bridge, where personnel confronted the robbers. During the confrontation, Constable Yaseen was martyred, and Constable Salman Abbas sustained injuries. The robbers managed to flee the scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the injured constable was taken to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday took notice of martyrdom of a policeman by unknown culprits in the jurisdiction of Sohrab Goth. He had also sought details of the incident from SSP East, a spokesman for the minister said.

Lanjar said that evidence available at the crime scene should be collected to ascertain the facts.

The home minister said that the arrest of the culprits be ensured as soon as possible.

Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition

During a joint snap checking operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police apprehended five suspects in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, besides recovering four pistols and 74 rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

A spokesperson for the Rangers on Monday stated that during routine snap checking, Rangers personnel conducted a detailed search after noticing suspicious movements by the individuals in a vehicle.

The suspects have been identified as Abu Bakr, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Badshah, Dost Muhammad, and Atiq-ur-Rehman. They, alongwith the seized arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Arms supplier, buyer arrested by CTD

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in an intelligence information based operation arrested two individuals within the jurisdiction of the Brigade police station, an illegal arms supplier and a buyer. The CTD also seized arms and ammunition from the suspects. According to a CTD spokesperson on Monday, the supplier, identified as Muhammad Afzal, was an inter-provincial arms dealer who had transported the weapons from Peshawar. The buyer, Muhammad Ahmed Awan, had selected a Kalashnikov via Facebook and WhatsApp and paid for it using EasyPaisa. Muhammad Afzal was working for an arms dealer named Islam Shah based in Darra Adam Khel. The arrests were made as Afzal was handing over the arms to Awan, who had ordered the Kalashnikov with bullets for Rs130,000. Muhammad Afzal had previously been arrested by the Model Colony police station for arms smuggling and was out on bail. Further investigations are ongoing.