Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Political unity needed to address national issues: Bilal Azhar Kayani

Political unity needed to address national issues: Bilal Azhar Kayani
APP
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Monday that political parties should reconcile and engage in dialogue to prioritize resolving the public’s issues.  Talking to a private news channel, he said that political stability was needed to resolve the issues of common men. “Political issues must be resolved through dialogue within the political spectrum,” he said. Answering a question, he said that the cases against the former Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) were legitimate. Adding that, some cases were still under prosecution while others have resulted in convictions. PTI founder violated the Official Secrets Act by waving the cipher at the rally, he added.

APP

