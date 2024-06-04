Provincial body reviews law & order

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, chaired the sixth meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Order in the Interior Department, here on Monday. Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also attended the meeting as a member of the committee. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Home, Additional IG Riaz Nazir Gara, AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Umar, DG Shahid Iqbal, and others. Khawaja Salman Rafique conducted a detailed review of the law and order situation across the province, security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, and the release of prisoners on parole. The concerned officers provided briefings during the meeting. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners were authorized to appoint Price Control Magistrates in various districts. Additionally, approval was given to release three prisoners on parole. Furthermore, action against banned organizations collecting sacrificial hides under the Anti-Terrorism Act on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha was also approved.Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that it is the primary responsibility of the state to ensure peace and order throughout the province.

He added that action will continue against drug dealers, kite-making factories, and electricity thieves across the province.