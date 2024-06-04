Provincial minister celebrates mango festival in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, attended the closing ceremony of the 56th Mango Festival at the Sindh Horticulture Research Institute in Mirpurkhas, on Monday.

According to details, the provincial minister praised the unique qualities of the Mango fruit, particularly the Sindhri Mango which he said is Mirpurkhas’ identity and a source of global recognition. He emphasised the importance of modern techniques and research in agriculture especially mango production to support the region’s agricultural potential. The government is working to address issues in the agriculture sector and improve the lives of growers, the minister said.

He also announced plans to promote Sindh’s culture through public-private partnerships and mentioned the upcoming Lahoti festival in Tharparkar. Awards were given to the top three winners in each category of the mango exhibition with cash prizes donated by Arif Khan Bhurguri, chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee.

The event was attended by various officials including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Talpur, and Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr Rasheed Masood Khan.

SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam played a pivotal role as a key partner at the 56th Annual Mango Festival held in Mirpurkhas from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Fateh Mari, SAU experts contributed significantly from the first day, ensuring the festival’s success. The VC attended the opening ceremony alongside Provincial Minister of Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the Minister of Tourism and Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other key officials.

The ceremony was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, DG Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch and Chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari alongwith Deputy Commissioner Dr Rasheed Masood Khan, provincial and district administration officials and agricultural experts. Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announced plans for internships and interest-free loans for SAU students to start their own agricultural businesses. SAU’s Horticulture Department, led by Dr Mujahid Hussain Laghari and his team, set up a stall showcasing grafting techniques for new mango orchards, training farmers and urban residents on proper methods. SAU experts also served as judges for the festival, evaluating mango varieties presented by farmers. Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Khasikheli, Dr Imtiaz Ali Nizamani and Dr Aasia Akbar Panhwar participated in technical sessions on mango diseases, treatments, packaging, marketing and climate change. They addressed farmers’ queries and highlighted future opportunities in mango cultivation. An agreement was signed to place SAU students in internships at various progressive farms, providing technical support, farm management, and yield improvement. Vice Chancellor Dr Mari reiterated SAU’s commitment to agricultural development, research, farmer assistance and student support to enhance the GDP through expertise.