PU, UoK, BZU, FJWU win finals of PCB Women’s University Cricket

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU), University of Karachi (UoK), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) won their respective zonal finals of the inaugural edition of PCB Women’s University Cricket Tournament 2024.

In Lahore zone final, PU’s Gull Rukh half-century led her side to a 23-run win over Kinnard College at COMSATS University Ground. PU, batting first, scored 103-6 in 20 overs against Kinnard College. Gull Rukh top-scored with 58 off 56 balls, hitting nine fours. For KC, Quratul Ain took 5-19. In reply, Kinnard College managed 80-5 in 20 overs. Quratul Ain struck 20 while Ezza took two wickets.

Arijah Haseeb’s all-round performance led University of Karachi to a 10-wicket win over Jinnah University for Women in the final of the Karachi zone. Jinnah University were bundled out for 66 in 19.4 overs. For University of Karachi, Tooba Khan bagged four wickets and Arijah took three. In turn, opening batters Yusra Amir (38*) and Arijah (26*) achieved the target in the sixth over.

In the Rawalpindi zone final, Humna Bilal’s all-round performance helped Fatima Jinnah Women University to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar at Viqar-un-Nisa College Ground.

Ambar Maria’s three wickets helped Bahauddin Zakariya University to a thrilling one-run win over Islamia University Bahawalpur in the final of the Multan zone at Bahauddin Zakariya University Ground on Monday afternoon.

SCORES IN BRIEF

LAHORE ZONE: PUNJAB UNIVERSITY103-6, 20 overs (Gul Rukh 58; Quratul Ain 5-19) beat KINNARD COLLEGE 80-5, 20 overs (Quratul Ain 20*; Ezza 2-6) by 23 runs.

KARACHI ZONE: UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI 68-0, 5.1 overs (Yusra Amir 38*, Arijah Haseeb 26*) beat JINNAH UNIVERSITY 66 all out, 19.4 overs (Sania Omer 13; Tooba Khan 4-7, Arijah Haseeb 3-6) by 10 wickets.

MULTAN ZONE: BZU 99-9, 20 overs (Ayesha Aslam 38*, Wajeeha Munir 20; Samina Aftab 2-15, Rehmat Noreen 2-17) beat IUB 98-8, 20 overs (Naina Nayab 33*; Ambar Maria 3-24, Asma Shareef 2-12) by one run.

RAWALPINDI ZONE: FJWU 119-3, 13.4 overs (Hamna Bilal 56*) beat SBBWU 118-7, 15 overs (Mahnoor Aftab 32; Humna Bilal 2-7, Wajiha Umer 2-21) by 7 wickets.