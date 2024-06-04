Punjab CM inaugurates 'Maryam ki Dastak' app

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Dastak Helpline will ensure delivery of documents relating to different services to people at the doorsteps.

CM Maryam inaugurated the app "Maryam ki Dastak".

The CM on the occasion said that this is a big initiative to bring the province to one click. She said that her dream was that the government should be paper-free. Dastak App has a cost of Rs 535 million. The app will deliver services to people.

She said her government delivered the Ramadan package. She claimed to generate one lakh jobs in the IT sector. Thirty two field hospitals are working in villages. Today medicines are being delivered to heart patients at their homes, she said.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that inflation came to the lowest level in history in just three months. Bread is available at Rs 12 besides low prices of vegetables. She also defended Punjab government’s decision not to purchase wheat from farmers.

The CM further said that the days of terrorism are over asserting the era of development will not stop. A virtual women police station has been set up in the safe city, she said.