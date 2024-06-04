RDA seals Chinese construction company office

Rawalpindi - The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) sealed the office of a Chinese construction company and its under-construction projects in the Eighteen Housing Project on Monday. This action was taken due to security risks highlighted by the Ministry of Interior.

The projects affected were identified at Plot No. F-006/B, Road 54 (Commercial), and Plot No. F-006/5 (Apartment), according to an RDA spokesperson. Notices had been previously issued to Mr. Li Xiaotao, Chief Executive Officer of China Gezhouba Construction and Management Services Private Limited, and Mr. Tarek Hamdy, Chief Executive Officer of M/S Elite Estates Private Limited, regarding their projects in the Eighteen Housing Society.

Chinese residents had expressed concerns about feeling insecure due to the ongoing construction by the foreign company. Additionally, the company undertook these projects without notifying the relevant security agencies. The RDA spokesperson stated that these measures are in the national interest. Movement of Chinese residents within the private society has been restricted pending the issuance of a Security NOC from the Punjab Government. This issue was also discussed in a recent meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, where serious security concerns were raised about Chinese nationals moving without adhering to government security protocols.

The RDA Enforcement Squad, with the assistance of police from the Naseerabad Police Station, conducted the operation. Key team members included Muhammad Samiuallah Niazi, Deputy Director Planning, Atif Mahmood, Deputy Director Building Control, Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA / Incharge Enforcement Squad, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members.