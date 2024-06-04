Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies

LAHORE - The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 172 patients while dealing with various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah. According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 173 emergencies over the week including 118 medical, 36 road accidents, one building collapse, three violence and three others. It says that the service received a total of 14783 emergency calls including 10899 fake or irrelevant calls. He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 16 referral-related emergencies in which patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.Meanwhile, the Airport Security Force seized drugs from a Sharjah-bound passenger at Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday. According to ASF sources, the drug smuggler, Tanveer Ahmad, had concealed 488 grams of ice heroin in his shoes and he was ready to travel for Sharjah through a flight. An ASF team, during physical search, foiled the attempt to smuggle the contraband abroad. The accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force.