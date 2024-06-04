Role of media significant for deeper Pak-China cooperation: Chinese CG

KARACHI - Consul General of People’s Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, has said the role of media was significant for deeper Pak-China cooperation in all spheres and Chinese government would create more opportunity for Pakistani friends to visit China. He said this while addressing the office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) who were invited for a dinner hosted here at the Consulate on Sunday night by him. Yang Yundong said unfortunately not many Pakistanis had visited China to this day, but we were working and remain hopeful to create more opportunities so our friends in Pakistan could visit his country. “Today we are happy to host you all friends at the Consulate for Chinese dinner, and my heartiest greetings to Sarmad Ali on becoming the Senator. China is developing very fast, and the change is many a times a pleasant surprise for working diplomats of China, when they travel back home,” CG Yang said.

He further added, our focus must be on more exchanges between the media of both countries, and APNS could play a role in bridging the gap. The second phase of CPEC was more important with focus on agriculture, industrial cooperation and trade for increasing exports of Pakistan and benefiting the lives of people at grassroot level, he added.

The delegation of APNS was led by its Secretary General, Senator Sarmad Ali Khan.

While expressing his views, Sarmad Ali said, Pakistan was expecting to see investment in agriculture, mining, accommodation and other sectors and China was seen as a key element in it.

Gwadar needs to be developed as a city in such, the new airport will provide more opportunities in increasing connectivity. Development of land and hotels is also required in Gwadar. Some Chinese media have their office in Islamabad the likes of ‘People’s Daily’, ‘Xinhua News Agency’, and more presence is expected. Sarmad said, China had been a friend in need for Pakistan.

Chinese people have a special place for Pakistan in their heart and they call us Iron Brother ‘Batie’, I learned it on my last visit to China a few years back. As China is now the biggest manufacturer of EV vehicles, it is progressing rapidly in cutting edge technology, and the second phase of CPEC will play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s success in exports and trade.

The attendees included, Deputy CG Zhang Hao, APNS Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi, Dr Tanvir, Shamsi, Kazi Asad Abid, Younis Mehar, Athar Kazi, Kazi Sajjad Abassi, M Bilal Farooqui, also present were Zahid H Karani, Mustafa Karani, Yousuf Karani, and officials from the Consulate.

The APNS delegation thanked Yang Yundong and his colleagues for their hospitality and a love filled Chinese cuisine.