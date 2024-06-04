Rs232b allocated for health sector in KP ADP: Qasim Shah

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Monday announced allocation of Rs232 billion for health sector in the Annual Development Programme schemes, which includes 89 ongoing projects.

Addressing a news conference along with Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Director General Health Services Dr Saleem, and Additional Director General Administration Dr Siraj, the minister announced allocation of Rs232 billion in ADP for health schemes, which includes 89 ongoing and 32 new projects.

Qasim Shah said that an air ambulance service will be launched in the province within a few months to improve access to mountainous regions.

Additionally, a Gamma Knife Centre for brain tumour treatment is being established. In response to a question, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the accidental death of student Musa and announced the expansion of ICU beds throughout MTIs. He also mentioned the suspension of individuals involved in the Nowshera hospital video scandal.

Highlighting further advancements, Qasim Shah revealed theat introduction of robotic surgeries, which will save both time and resources. To handle health emergencies in rural areas, a Motorbike Response Unit is being established, and planning is being finalised to designate Hayatabad as a Health City.

He also announced commencement of Executive Health Check-ups for dignified free treatment of senior citizens in all hospitals, with a formal inauguration by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur soon.

Qasim Shah emphasised that allocation of a reserve fund in the budget to ensure no patient’s treatment is halted. The department is forming a pool of doctors and nurses to address staff shortages in hospitals through contractual hires. He added that Trauma centres are being established in regions to stabilise patients before referral. He noted that over 60% of the patient load is on Peshawar’s hospitals, and merely increasing ICU beds will not suffice to address the issue.