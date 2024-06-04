Rybakina, Paolini, Sabalenka, Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals

PARIS - World number four Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan sent out a warning to her fellow title contenders as she eased to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s Elena Svitolina on Monday to reach her second French Open quarterfinal. After a sluggish start with both players dropping serve, Russian-born Rybakina raised her level and cruised through the first set. In the second set, the 29-year-old Svitolina was no match again for Rybakina as the 19th-ranked Ukrainian showed signs of fatigue from the start and lacked precision under the long-awaited sun after a wet first week on the Paris red clay.

A clinical performance from Elena Rybakina secured her final eight spot over Elina Svitolina. Svitolina had reached the quarter-finals four times before, including 2023, but was unable to trouble the former Wimbledon champion. Rybakina withdrew from the French Open last year before her third-round match because of illness.

This season, after winning titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart, Rybakina pulled out of the Italian Open due to health issues. Rybakina is the only player to beat Iga Swiatek on clay this year, defeating the world number one and three-times French Open champion on her way to the Stuttgart title in April.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over unseeded Russian Elina Avanesyan at the French Open.The 28-year-old goes on to play former Wimbledon champion Rybakina for a place in the semifinals.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka pummelled American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 in just over an hour to march into the quarterfinals with an emphatic performance that kept her on course for her first title in Paris.Navarro had stunned the Belarusian at Indian Wells in March but Sabalenka broke her to love at the very start and followed that up with another break to race through the first set in 30 minutes. Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open since 2005 by defeating home hope Varvara Gracheva.Andreeva downed Moscow-born Gracheva 7-5, 6-2 at Roland Garros to book a last-eight spot at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev suffered a four-set loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the French Open fourth round on Monday as his disappointing record at Roland Garros continued. The Russian fifth seed, a former US Open champion and six-time Grand Slam finalist, started strongly but slipped to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 defeat.