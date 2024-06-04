Tuesday, June 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sahulat centers to be established for provision of quality pesticides to farmers

Our Staff Reporter
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Punjab government has decided to establish ‘Sahulat’ centers in every tehsil to provide quality pesticides to farmers at a controlled rate. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to review cotton cultivation targets, measles situation and Suthra Punjab program, at the Civil Secretariat. The Chief Secretary directed the divisional commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan to ensure full monitoring of the cotton crop. He said that the deputy commissioners must keep a close watch on the prices, supply and demand of urea fertilizer for the next two months and obtain the data of stocks and sales from fertilizer dealers on a daily basis. He mentioned that the improvement of health and education sectors is the priority of the government, adding that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the health sector has been included in the key performance indicators (KPIs) set for the deputy commissioners. He ordered the authorities to launch a crackdown before Eid against illegal sale points of cattle and form special squads for checking. The administrative secretaries of the agriculture and health departments gave a detailed briefing. The agriculture secretary said that the target of cotton sowing has been set at four million acres in the province, while the crop has been cultivated on 3.2 million acres so far. The health secretary said that the health department has issued instructions to all the districts to prevent measles. He said that 3,210 confirmed cases of measles and 22 deaths have been reported in the province this year. He said that 309 measles patients are being treated in hospitals at present. He mentioned that 19 medical camps have been established and clinic-on-wheels have been mobilized in the measles-outbreak areas.

China's Chang'e-6 probe takes off from moon carrying samples

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1717474347.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024