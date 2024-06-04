Tuesday, June 04, 2024
SBP Summer Sports Camp from June 25

Staff Reporter
June 04, 2024
LAHORE   -   Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal has announced to conduct Sports Board Punjab Summer Sports Camp at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) from June 25. In a statement on Monday, Pervez Iqbal said that the online registration of Summer Camps will continue from June 3 to June 10. “The children of 5 to 16 years of age can participate in the Summer Sports Camp,” he added.

He said that Summer Sports Camp of 12 games, including athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, football, tennis, swimming cricket, karate, taekwondo and gymnastics will be organized in Lahore.

“The camps of six games, including athletics, archery, table tennis, hockey, football, karate, taekwondo, volleyball, basketball will be conducted in other divisions of the province.”

