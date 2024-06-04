School bags distributed among poor students

Khyber - School bags were distributed among deserving students of state-run educational institution here in Sadu Khel village of tehsil Landi Kotal, district Khyber on Monday.

In this connection under the banner of Khudai Khedmatgar, Khyber, a simple gathering was organised in the Government Primary School, Sadu Khel which was attended by volunteers of the organisation besides students and teachers of the institution. District head of the Khudai Khedmatgar, Fazl Rehman Afridi distributed free bags among poor students of the school.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the founder of the Khudai Khedmatgar Organisation (Bacha Khan) had himself set up 126 schools in his era to educate Pakhtun generation. He maintained that the purpose of the activity was to support the poor parents who could not afford to meet the educational necessities of their children.