Secy Aviation inspects AIIAP expansion work

ISLAMABAD - The Secretary Aviation and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Saif Anjum, visited Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) on Monday to inspect the ongoing development work for the expansion of the terminal building and allied facilities.

Accompanied by officials, including the Airport Manager, Project Director, NESPAK Resident Engineer, ASF Chief Security Officer, and local and foreign contractors, the Secretary conducted a detailed inspection of the construction site. The Project Director briefed the Secretary on utility rerouting, while the contractor representative provided an update on the project schedule. The Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining the quality of work and instructed the contractor to plan technical submittals and deliveries accordingly.

Discussions also covered the expansion of the airport parking access road and the implementation of a traffic study methodology.

Additionally, Saif Anjum stressed the need to strengthen the Project Management Unit and adhere to accelerated timelines.