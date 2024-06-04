Senior management course team briefed on KP govt policies  

Peshawar - The participants of the 35th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Management Lahore visited the Civil Secretariat Peshawar as part of their Inland Study Tour.

The delegation was warmly received by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary. They were provided a comprehensive briefing on the policies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and other pertinent issues.

During the visit, Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, Imtiaz Hussain Shah, delivered an in-depth presentation on the province’s development and planning. The session was highly informative, offering the participants valuable insights into the strategic initiatives and planning processes of the provincial government.

At the conclusion of the meeting, shield was presented to the participants in recognition of their visit. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary emphasised the significance of such training programs in the careers of government officials. He said that these courses enhance the efficiency of officers in managing government affairs and aid them in making prompt, correct and impressive decisions.

The participants of the Senior Management Course were comprised officers from federal, provincial and various other cadres.