South Africa crush Sri Lanka to kick off triumphant T20 World Cup campaign

NEW YORK - Anrich Nortje’s ruthless bowling figures of 4/7, followed by a combined batting effort led South Africa to a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas chased the target of 78 in the 17th over. Quinton de Kock was the top-scorer for South Africa, making 20 off 27. Heinrich Klassen remained unbeaten on 19*. Sri Lanka’s skipper WaninduHasaranga took two wickets for 22 runs while Nuwan Thushara and Dasun Shanaka bagged a wicket apiece. Earlier, South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for mere 77 runs after the Lions opted to bat first.

In a dismal batting performance, Sri Lanka’s top order crumbled under the fierce South African bowling attack. Pathum Nissanka, opening the innings, fell cheaply, caught by Heinrich Klaasen off Ottneil Baartman Baartman for just 3 runs. Kusal Mendis showed some resilience, scoring 19 runs off 30 balls, but his efforts ended with Anrich Nortje dismissing him. Kamindu Mendis also struggled, contributing only 11 runs.

Captain WaninduHasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama both departed without scoring. Charith Asalanka managed just 6 runs before falling to Nortje, leaving the team in a dire state. Angelo Mathews provided a glimmer of hope with an unbeaten 16, including two sixes, but it was too little to salvage the innings. Dasun Shanaka’s 9 runs were also not enough. Nortje bagged impressive figures of 4/7 while Keshav Maharaj took 2/22. Kagiso Rabada ended with figures for 2/21.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 80-4 (De Kock 20, Hasaranga 2-22, Shanaka 1-6) beat SRI LANKA 77 (Nortje 4-7, Rabada 2-21, Maharaj 2-22, Baartman 1-9) by six wickets.

