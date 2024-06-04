Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Syria war monitor says 16 killed in Israeli strike near Aleppo

Syria war monitor says 16 killed in Israeli strike near Aleppo
Agencies
June 04, 2024
BEIRUT    -   A war monitor said 16 members of a group were killed in an Israeli strike near northern Syria’s Aleppo early Monday, with state media also reporting a deadly Israeli attack. “The death toll of the Israeli strike on a factory in Hayyan in western Aleppo province has risen to 16 pro-Iran group members, including Syrian and foreigner fighters,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, had initially reported 12 dead.

Agencies

