Tactic being used to put pressure on CJP unacceptable: PBC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Monday strongly denounced the recent statement made by the spokesperson of one political party against the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa demanding his recusal from hearing their cases.

The PBC and SCBA leaders in separate statements respectively issued by their offices Monday termed the political party plea unacceptable and uncalled for.

PBC vice-Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar, and its Chairman of Executive Committee Farooq Hamid Naek expressed that after promulgation of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, it is authority of the Committee of three members comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two next most senior Judges, to constitute Bench, therefore, wish of a political party is uncalled for and it is the tactic being used to put pressure on the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which is extremely deplorable and is not acceptable to the legal fraternity.

They further expressed that Justice Faez is very competent, upright and independent Judge and his integrity is above any doubt and have great respect amongst the legal fraternity. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to uphold the independence of judiciary and have rejected any tactic to malign the institution of Judiciary and undermines the principle of the independent judiciary in their nefarious designs and motives to target the Justice Faez.

The Pakistan Bar Council and the legal fraternity ever supported and struggled for the supremacy of the Constitution, Rule of Law and independence of Judiciary, as enshrined in the Constitution.

SCBA President Shahzad Shaukat, its Secretary Syed Ali Imran and the 26th Executive Committee said the judiciary, and particularly the incumbent Chief Justice, have always played a crucial role in ensuring justice is administered fairly and impartially, in accordance with the Constitution and the relevant laws of state.

They underlined that demands such as separating the CJP from political parties’ cases are unfounded and based on preconceived notions. If the said political party or any individual has any objections, the appropriate lawful course of action would be to file a petition rather than publicizing political slogans in the media.

At the end, they said that the SCBAP and the entire legal fraternity of Pakistan stand firmly with the Chief Justice and the judiciary and shall not allow anyone to demean the repute, dignity, and honesty of our judges as well as of our institutions for petty political gains.