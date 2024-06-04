Tatmadaw Haunts Myanmar

Myanmar, despite its vast resources of tin, tungsten, copper, gold, zinc, lead, nickel, silver, timber, gemstones, oil, and gas, faces unrest, ethnic strife, poverty, insecurity, and international isolation due to the authoritarian rule of the Tatmadaw. Its opium production makes it the largest contributor to 36% of the global trade. Malnutrition, unemployment, and inflation have impacted the majority.

Aung San Suu Kyi, daughter of Aung Sun, who led the BNA in 1941 and 1945 to liberate Burma, was elected in the November 2020 general elections. She was arrested in January 2022 and is still in prison serving a 27-year sentence. In 2008, the Tatmadaw rewrote Myanmar’s Constitution, outlawed political parties, and collaborated with corrupt Buddhist monks to persecute the Rohingya Muslim minority, perpetrating severe human rights violations and ethnic cleansing.

The Tatmadaw has ventured into commercial business since the 1962 coup. They formed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. (MEHL), with stakes in everything from banking, mining, real estate, tobacco, and tourism. The son of coup leader Aung Hlaing owns several companies, including a beach resort and the national telecom Mytel. Given their tight control and immunity from accountability and taxation, it is hard to quantify their total assets. Reports indicate that between 1990 and 2011, MEHL was worth $16.6 billion, compared to Myanmar’s 2021 national foreign exchange reserves of $8.3 billion.

Today, there is widespread unrest, especially among the youth, due to discrimination in opportunities and domination by the Tatmadaw and their family members in all spheres, along with the denial of basic civil rights. Myanmar has become an international pariah state, while the Tatmadaw junta has grown richer, but the country and its population are living on edge. Lessons should be learned.

ALI MALIK TARIQ,

Lahore.