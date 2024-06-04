Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Team visits several villages, verifies housing schemes

June 04, 2024
SUKKUR   -   A delegation, comprised with the the Resettlement Specialist, Shafique Ahmed Jamro and environment specialist Ms Faria alongside Ecologist Amin Khushk and SIDA Team conducted a visit to the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Project, which is supported by Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) and implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organisation.   The team visited the villages of Fullan Baladi, Punhu Qambrani, Qadir Bux Solangi, Seri in UC Hoosri Mirpurkhas district as well as Baran Laghari in the Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad districts.

According to SRSO spokesperson, Jamil Soomro on Monday, the team verified housing schemes, interacted with community members, and reviewed the coordination mechanisms between SRSO and SIDA for project implementation. Besides, the team also visited ongoing training sessions in Applique work and solar technician training. They engaged with the trainees to discuss their post training business plans and ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the training programmes.

