Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Two suspects arrested in alleged police encounter

Our Staff Reporter
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Two suspects were arrested by Hyderabad police in an alleged police encounter. According to a police spokesperson, the Naseem Nagar police reached near the Bypass Bridge on the Indus River late at night following reports of robberies targeting passengers, during which in exchange of fire two accused were arrested out of which one accused was found injured.

The injured suspect was identified as Mir Muhammad Gopang and the other as Saddam, while their accomplices managed to flee the scene, the spokesperson said.

The police also recovered weapons from the arrested suspects and shifted the injured accused to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police were also checking the criminal records of the apprehended suspects, he maintained.

Our Staff Reporter

